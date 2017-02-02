Although Moana isn’t their first experience with 3D computer graphics, Directors Ron Clements and John Musker hail from a tradition of 2D animation. Together, the two directed the traditional animated ...
KILKENNY, IRELAND — Cartoon Saloon (www.cartoonsaloon.ie) specializes in creating 2D animation projects. When the studio began work on the Netflix original series Puffin Rock, Cartoon Saloon turned to ...
FRIEDRICHSDORF, GERMANY — Maxon’s Cinema 4D software (www.maxon.net) was recently used by design studios Sarofksy, Chicago, Perception, New York City and SPOV, London to shape the mind-bending imagery ...
A student filmmaker illustrates that nothing is impossible in the animated short film “I M Possible."