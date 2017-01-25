Web Exclusives

  • Cartoon Saloon Optimizes 2D Pipeline With Deadline
    KILKENNY, IRELAND — Cartoon Saloon (www.cartoonsaloon.ie) specializes in creating 2D animation projects. When the studio began work on the Netflix original series Puffin Rock, Cartoon Saloon turned to ...

    January 25, 2017

  • Maxon's Cinema 4D Used Throughout <i>Doctor Strange</i>
    FRIEDRICHSDORF, GERMANY — Maxon’s Cinema 4D software (www.maxon.net) was recently used by design studios Sarofksy, Chicago; Perception, New York City and SPOV, London, to shape the mind-bending imager ...

    January 17, 2017

  • Passengers and the Sounds of the Future
    Passengers, from Director Morten Tyldum and Sony Pictures Entertainment, is a futuristic love story set on a mammoth spaceship carrying thousands of passengers, kept in sleep chambers, to a distant pl ...

    January 9, 2017

  • Ready for the red carpet
    A look at the year’s box office and how studios and audiences embraced sequels/prequels and remakes, as well as animation and superhero effects-filled features.